Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court closes govt’s petition as counsels strike compromise

Dushyant Dave informed the Court that the State will prepare the Budget speech and that the Finance Minister would invite the Governor to speak at the Budget session.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy greets Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan at Raj Bhavan on Monday

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy greets Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan at Raj Bhavan on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government moved the Telangana High Court on Monday requesting that it instruct Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to approve the Budget introduction at once as she had not approved it despite the fact that the State government circulated the file to her office on January 21. However, respective counsels for the State government and Governor’s Office reached a compromise later in the day, prompting the court to dissolve the case.

At 1 pm, a division bench led by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, was hearing an urgent lunch motion writ petition filed by the State government seeking a direction to the Governor to approve the Budget 2023-24, which has been pending with the Governor’s office since January 21.

As the scheduled date for the Budget session was February 3, the State petitioned the court for an urgent hearing. When Dushyant Dave, senior counsel representing the State, requested the HC’s intervention in this matter, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asked whether the high court might issue a Writ of Mandamus to the Governor.

Don’t drag court into such issues: CJ

Further, the Chief Justice, turning towards Dave, observed, “Please don’t drag judiciary into this issue, these issues are so sensitive, and such issues should be amicably resolved between the Governor and the State. Later on, you will say that the high court has exceeded its powers in passing orders”. Furthermore, after hearing Dave’s arguments for 30 minutes, the Chief Justice instructed the senior counsel and Ashok Anand Kumar, senior counsel for the Governor’s office, to think about the current matter and reach an amicable solution.

At 2.30 pm, following lunch, both senior counsels acting for the State and the Governor informed the court that the talks in the Advocate General’s chambers had been constructive. Ashok Anand Kumar informed the court that the Governor will address the upcoming Budget session and read out the speech prepared by the State government.

Dushyant Dave informed the Court that the State will prepare the Budget speech and that the Finance Minister would invite the Governor to speak at the Budget session. Further, Ashok Kumar told the court that all outstanding legislations at the Governor’s office would be cleared and that any concerns in the pending bills would be clarified by the appropriate minister.

The State government has also committed to observing conventions and constitutional restrictions, such as scheduling the Governor’s address at the start of the Budget session.

The bench, in its decision on the BRS government’s writ petition, said that it has not gone into the intricacies of the writ petition’s maintainability because the State and the Governor’s office had reached an agreeable arrangement. The State’s writ petition has been closed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan Budget
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp