What’s the problem in inviting Governor, Bandi asks

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘what is the problem in inviting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the Budget session of Assembly’.

He said that though there is still time for the Assembly Budget session to begin, the chief minister tried to defame the Governor by moving the court even before she took a decision on the Budget file. “The High Court has given a tight slap on the face of Chief Minister,” he said.

The BJP leader was speaking to the media after visiting BJYM Karyakartas who were injured during a protest and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “While KCR is silent on the complaints against the defections which were pending for years, he has moved to the court against the Governor for not clearing the Budget file three days after sending it to her. What is your (KCR) answer to this,” Sanjay wanted to know.

Stating that the Centre has clarified that it has not received DPR on the Bayyaram steel plant from the State government, Sanjay said: “The chief minister has been blaming the Centre for the past eight years over the Bayyaram steel plant issue. Where will KCR hide his face now?”

He demanded an open apology from the chief minister for “misleading” the public and dared him to come for a public debate on development, employment, 2BHK housing, loan waiver and other issues.“It is very unfortunate that a sarpanch couple in Nizamabad attempted suicide. Every section of people is finding it difficult to live and the Nizamabad episode is a testimony to it,” Sanjay said.

Further, he alleged that the police attacked private parts of BJYM Karyakartas during a protest demanding justice for the SI and constable job applicants. He found fault with the State government for arresting BJP Karyakartas ahead of the chief minister and IT minister’s tours in the districts.

