Modi shifted coach factory to Gujarat, left Telangana with repair shed: KTR

MAHABUBABAD: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, accusing it of adopting a discriminatory attitude against Telangana. Addressing the gathering after handing over podu land pattas to 25,000 beneficiaries in Mahabubabad, he said that the Prime Minister shifted rail coach factory to Gujarat and sanctioned Wagon Overhauling Centre to Telangana.

“The Prime Minister will be visiting Warangal next week to lay the foundation for the Wagon Periodical Overhauling Centre in Kazipet. He has shifted the rail coach factory to be set up with an estimated cost of Rs 21,000 crore to his native State of Gujarat, and for Telangana, he sanctioned a repair shed,” he said.

“People of Telangana are asking what happened to the proposal to set up a Rail Coach Factory in Kazipet,” he added.

Stating that the Union government failed to fulfil the assurances given under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, he said: “After the Centre gave an assurance to establish a tribal university in Mulugu, the BRS government allocated 360 acres of land for the purpose. But, there has been no progress since then.”

The BRS government, on the other hand, initiated several measures to fulfil the dream of a revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem’s dream of “Jal, Jungle and Jameen”. Earlier in the day, Rama Rao inaugurated a pylon and laid foundation for various municipal developmental works to be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore in Mahabubabad town. He also inaugurated a veg and non-veg market, and 200 double-bedroom houses at Gummudur village in the district.

