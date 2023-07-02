55-km skyway along Musi to ease traffic in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the ever-increasing traffic congestion in Hyderabad, the State Government has proposed a new 55-km long expressway (skyway) between Manchirevula and Nagole along the Musi River.

The execution of the project is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore. The proposed expressway would facilitate connectivity between the western and the eastern parts the city and help in decongesting the traffic.

Apart from the skyway, work on five out of the 14 proposed bridges across the Musi would be launched to facilitate free flow of traffic for which tenders have been finalised and foundation stones would be laid soon.

The tenders for the remaining nine would be expedited, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said after inaugurating the 20th Interchange (entry and exit ramp of ORR) at Narsingi and 15 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kokapet on Saturday.

The minister said that it was unfortunate that the River Musi Beautification project in Hyderabad was held up due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The State government is committed to starting the projects as soon as possible, he added adding that the expressway and new 14 bridges on the river will alleviate traffic congestion in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad to have 100% sewerage treatment facility

Unlike Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and other major cities in the country, Hyderabad is going to have a 100 percent sewerage treatment facility to treat generated sewage by September this year. Apart from treating the generated sewage, the new 31 STPs would also help protect water bodies including lakes and tanks in the city, the minister said.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 3,866 crore for constructing 31 STPs of 1259.50 MLD capacity taken up in various parts of the city. Remaining STPs would be inaugurated in July and August in a phased manner, he explained.

The State government would also bring a Waste Water Recycling Policy. A policy will be brought in soon to pave the way for builders to utilise the water treated at the sewage treatment plants in the construction activities. Besides that, the treated water will also be utilised by the GHMC and HMDA for maintaining the greenery landscapes on ORR and public parks in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad’s first solar-roof cycling track will be inaugurated on August 15 which will be first-of-its-kind in the country. The 23-km-long cycle track will have a solar roof between Nanakramguda and TSPA Circle and Narsingi and Kollur.

KTR said that the 31-km Hyderabad Airport Express Metro connecting Shamshabad airport and Raidurg would be completed in the next two and a half years and this would lead to significant improvements in public transport.

