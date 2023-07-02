Home States Telangana

Ramakrishna Mission’s service to healthcare

A national level conference on the “Role of Ramakrishna Mission in Health Care in the 21st century rising New India” was held on Saturday at Ramakrishna Math campus, Hyderabad.

A musical programme during the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Ramakrishna Mission in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three people are very important for any society, Vidya (Teacher), Vaidya ( Doctor) and Dharma Adhikari (Judge) as knowledge, health and law are stakeholders without whom the society will crumble and we at Ramakrishna Mission bring all these three together,” said, Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha at a national level conference on the “Role of Ramakrishna Mission in Health Care in the 21st century rising New India” on Saturday at Ramakrishna Math campus, Hyderabad.

The conference was organised to commemorate the historic 125thanniversary celebrations of the foundation of Ramakrishna Mission. He also recalled one of the famous sayings of Swami Vivekanada from one of his letters to the Raja of Mysore which awakened the country towards the necessity of healthcare: “What we want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells the mind of the same material as that of which a thunderbolt is made.’’

Dr Balasubraminam, formerly with the health ministry, emphasising need for a universal health coverage, said, “Through Mission Ayushman Bharat, within 30 minutes, 90% of people’s problems are being addressed from their homes which means 70% of healthcare provided within 30 km radius and another 20%  through digital solutions . The mission focuses on illness and wellness of people and the wellness centres of Ayushman Bharath across India have seen a footfall of 160 crore footfall as on date.”  

Speaking on the “Heal in India” and “Heal by India”, one of the initiatives taken to make our country self reliant in healthcare, he said, “Heal in India’ means  taking care of our own people and healing them within the country and also ensure that more people come to the country for treatment. We already have medical value tourism, and Hyderabad along with the five south Indian cities have a prominent role to play.”

Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary, Ramakrishna Math, delivered the special address while Swami Satyeshananda, assistant general secretary,  Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Belur Math, Swami Kripakarananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Swami Dayadipananda, monks of the order, who are qualified medical doctors, addressed the gathering on how the medical services of  Ramakrishna Mission began from the 1900’s and expanded their service to the humanity. Currently there are seven main sevashramas, hospitals, dispensaries, health centres run by the Ramakrishna Mission.

Dr Krishna M Ella, executive chairman, Bharat Biotech, Santosh Kumar K, senior public health specialist, G Ravender Rao, chairman of  Yashoda Group of Hospitals, Padma Shri Dr Ravindra and Dr Smita Kolhe, participated in the panel discussion.

