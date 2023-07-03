Home States Telangana

Housing market in Hyderabad stays bullish despite soaring loan rates

In the top seven cities of India, average residential property prices rose by six to 10 per cent in Q2 2023 when compared to Q2 2022.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Builders, Building , Real Estate , construction

For representational purposes.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite soaring home loan rates in the recent past and challenging global economic conditions leading to layoffs in various corporate sectors, the housing market in Hyderabad has sustained its bullish trend in the second quarter of the year.

According to Anarock, a leading Indian real estate services company,  Hyderabad experienced a surge in residential sales, with approximately 13,570 units sold in Q2 2023, marking a significant 21 per cent increase compared to Q2 2022. However, the city witnessed a year-on-year decline of 51 per cent in new supply, adding around 10,470 units during the same period. Over 43 per cent of the new supply in Q2 2023 falls within the high-ticket price segment, priced greater than Rs 1.5 crore, the data shows.

In the top seven cities of India, average residential property prices rose by six to 10 per cent in Q2 2023 when compared to Q2 2022. Experts pointed out that this increase can be attributed to the rise in construction raw material costs and the overall surge in demand. Hyderabad experienced the highest 10 per cent annual jump in property prices, reaching Rs 4,980 per sq. ft. by the end of Q2 2023.

Nationwide, quarterly housing sales reached an all-time high with approximately 1,15,100 units sold in Q2 across the top seven cities, showing a substantial 36 per cent year-on-year rise compared to approximately 84,940 units sold in Q2 2022. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune accounted for more than 51 per cent of the total sales in these cities, with Pune witnessing the highest 65 per cent yearly increase, with a total of 58,770 units sold.

In Q2 2023, the top seven cities collectively recorded new launches of around 1,02,610 units, a 25 per cent increase compared to Q2 2022.Anuj Puri, chairman of the Anarock group, said, “The housing market is yet to feel the impact of the home loan rate hike early this year, and of the global economic headwinds. It continues to be on a roll with the momentum remaining strong even in the second quarter of 2023.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home loan rates Hyderabad housing sales
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp