Telangana records 47 per cent deficit rainfall in June

On the other hand, there was some respite with moderate rains lashing the State on Sunday.

Published: 03rd July 2023



By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon being weak over Telangana, the State has recorded deficit rainfall -- 47 per cent below normal -- in June.Against the normal rainfall of 13.9 cm from June 1 to July 2, the cumulative rainfall recorded in Telangana stood at 7.4 cm. Of the 33 districts, only seven received normal rainfall, while the remaining districts reported deficit / large deficit rainfall.

On the other hand, there was some respite with moderate rains lashing the State on Sunday. Doultabad in Vikarabad has recorded the highest rainfall of 6.3 cm till 8 pm. Across Hyderabad, Abdullapurmet received the highest rainfall of 3.5 cm, followed by Nampally (2.1 cm) and Jubilee Hills (1.8 cm).

The weather forecast by IMD suggested that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places across several in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet,Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on June 4
and 5.

