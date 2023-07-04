Home States Telangana

First in the country: NIMS in Telangana to offer robotic surgery 

Published: 04th July 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, NIMS

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) (Photo |Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first for government hospitals in India, a state-of-the-art robotic surgical system was unveiled by State Health Minister T Harish Rao at the operation theatres in the speciality block of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday. An estimated `35 crore has been invested for the equipment.

The introduction of this innovative technology allows surgeons to have precise control over robotic hands during surgical procedures. By being present at the operation table and using a computer screen for guidance, doctors can perform surgeries with exceptional accuracy.

To ensure the seamless integration of this advanced technique, the Telangana government provided rigorous training to a group of 20 doctors. 

Speaking on the occasion, Harish expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allocating Rs 154 crore for the procurement of new medical equipment. With these investments, NIMS in Telangana can now compete with renowned corporate hospitals in terms of advanced healthcare facilities, he said. 

Addressing critics, the minister urged individuals in positions of authority to refrain from making uninformed comments. 

He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged, highlighting the introduction of advanced robotic equipment in a government hospital as proof of this dedication. 

