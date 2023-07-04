Telangana governor visits OGH, points to its deplorable  state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday asked the State government to make alternative arrangements for Osmania General Hospital (OGH) without any delay in order to avoid potential legal obstacles.

During her visit to the hospital, the Governor witnessed the deteriorating state of the facility and urged the State government to promptly construct a new building with a capacity of 3,000 beds.

She specifically drew the attention of the government to the deplorable sanitation in the hospital’s toilets and washrooms, the dilapidated roof in the old building, and the inadequate ventilation.

The Governor also visited the post-operative ward and general ward, both of which she found to be in poor condition.

The visit was scheduled in response to several issues that have recently emerged due to the insufficient infrastructure at the hospital.

The Governor received numerous pleas from OGH medical students and the general public, all expressing concern over the deplorable state of the hospital. She said that this issue was raised during a recent meeting with the OGH Alumni.

Soundararajan shared that her initial meeting after assuming office as the governor was with a delegation from OGH. Ever since she has consistently advocated for improvements in hospitals and maintained communication with the State government. She emphasised that she has raised these concerns with the Chief Minister and the Health Department on multiple occasions.

While expressing satisfaction with the treatment provided despite the existing limitations, she commended the doctors and staff for their dedicated efforts. She stressed that the well-being of underprivileged patients should be the government’s foremost priority.

Dr Soundararajan clarified that her intention was not to blame anymore but rather to ensure that impoverished and needy patients should receive the best possible medical treatment as these institutions are their only means of obtaining medical care. As a resident of the state, she urged the government to enhance hospital infrastructure and treatment facilities.

