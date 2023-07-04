Home States Telangana

Telangana governor visits OGH, points to its deplorable  state

Tamilisai expresses satisfaction over treatment provided to patients, urges the State government to immediately construct a new facility with a 3,000-bed capacity

Published: 04th July 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with patients during her visit to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday asked the State government to make alternative arrangements for Osmania General Hospital (OGH) without any delay in order to avoid potential legal obstacles.

During her visit to the hospital, the Governor witnessed the deteriorating state of the facility and urged the State government to promptly construct a new building with a capacity of 3,000 beds.

She specifically drew the attention of the government to the deplorable sanitation in the hospital’s toilets and washrooms, the dilapidated roof in the old building, and the inadequate ventilation.

The Governor also visited the post-operative ward and general ward, both of which she found to be in poor condition.

The visit was scheduled in response to several issues that have recently emerged due to the insufficient infrastructure at the hospital.

The Governor received numerous pleas from OGH medical students and the general public, all expressing concern over the deplorable state of the hospital. She said that this issue was raised during a recent meeting with the OGH Alumni.

Soundararajan shared that her initial meeting after assuming office as the governor was with a delegation from OGH. Ever since she has consistently advocated for improvements in hospitals and maintained communication with the State government. She emphasised that she has raised these concerns with the Chief Minister and the Health Department on multiple occasions.

While expressing satisfaction with the treatment provided despite the existing limitations, she commended the doctors and staff for their dedicated efforts. She stressed that the well-being of underprivileged patients should be the government’s foremost priority. 

Dr Soundararajan clarified that her intention was not to blame anymore but rather to ensure that impoverished and needy patients should receive the best possible medical treatment as these institutions are their only means of obtaining medical care. As a resident of the state, she urged the government to enhance hospital infrastructure and treatment facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Osmania General Hospital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp