Jowar is more resilient to climate change: Study

Published: 05th July 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

JOWAR

Jowar agriculture crop Sorghum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new study titled “Climate resilience of dry season cereals in India” focusing on two main Rabi cereals in India — wheat and jowar —  has highlighted the need for climate-smart agriculture interventions.

The study was conducted by the Indian School of Business (ISB), the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and international universities, including Columbia University and Yale University.

In terms of water requirements, the study revealed that wheat consumes 1.4 times more water than jowar due to its extended growth cycle into the summer season. Without substantial modifications in wheat cultivation practices, the study predicts a potential 5% decline in yields and a considerable increase in water footprint by 2040. Conversely, jowar is projected to experience a mere 4% increase in water footprint under the same climate projections, making it a more sustainable option for future production.

Need for smart approach

Professor Ashwini Chhatre, co-author of the study and executive director of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business, stressed the urgent need for climate-smart agricultural approaches, particularly during the rabi season. The professor noted that jowar, with its resilient nature and reduced water requirements compared to wheat, could play a transformative role in mitigating the impacts of climate change on Indian agriculture.

Comments

