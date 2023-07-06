Home States Telangana

IIT-H researchers find ULF gravitational waves

The cutting-edge National Supercomputing Mission facility, Param Seva, installed at IIT-H, played a vital role in enabling these remarkable findings.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Radio Telescope

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A team of researchers from IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H) has made a breakthrough by providing evidence for ultra-low frequency (ULF) gravitational waves. This groundbreaking discovery was made as part of the Indian Pulsar Timing Array (InPTA) consortium. The gravitational waves are believed to originate from a multitude of colossal black hole pairs, each exceeding a million times the mass of the Sun engaged in an intricate cosmic dance.

The results of the study have been published in the prestigious Astronomy and Astrophysics journal. The research involved an extensive analysis of pulsar data collected over a span of 25 years, utilising six of the world’s largest radio telescopes, including India’s very own uGMRT, the largest telescope in the country. The cutting-edge National Supercomputing Mission facility, Param Seva, installed at IIT-H, played a vital role in enabling these remarkable findings.

The IIT-H research team behind this momentous discovery comprises Dr Shantanu Desai from the Department of Physics and the Department of AI, Aman Srivastava, a PhD student in Physics, Divyansh Kharbanda (2023 BTech graduate in Engineering Physics), and Swetha Arumugam (a BTech senior in EE Dept). Additionally, Pragna Mamdipaka, another BTech student in EE, is actively contributing to the ongoing efforts of InPTA.

The significance of this result and IIT-H’s invaluable contribution was highlighted by Prof BS Murty, director of IIT-H, who expressed his elation at the involvement of students from both the Physics and Electrical Engineering streams in this historic discovery. “This achievement also underscores the power of collaboration in attaining scientific benchmarking results,” he added.

The InPTA experiment involved researchers from various institutions, including NCRA (Pune), TIFR (Mumbai), IIT (Roorkee), IISER (Bhopal), IIT (Hyderabad), IMSc (Chennai), and RRI (Bengaluru), along with colleagues from Kumamoto University, Japan. The combined data set from IPTA is expected to yield increased sensitivity, enabling scientists to place constraints on the Gravitational Wave Background (GWB) and gain insights into various other phenomena that occurred during the universe’s infancy, when it was just a few seconds old, potentially producing gravitational waves at these extremely long wavelengths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radio Telescope IIT Hyderabad Indian Pulsar Timing Array ultra-low frequency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp