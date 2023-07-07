Home States Telangana

Errors in master plan hindering real estate sector, realtors tell Telangana govt

The Chief Secretary assured the representatives of various builders’ associations that the government was committed to resolving all genuine issues raised by them.

Published: 07th July 2023

Santhi Kumari

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the mistakes in the existing master plan have hindered progress, builders and developers have asked the state government to constitute a committee within the municipal department to correct these errors until a new master plan was prepared.

A state-level coordination meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, was convened on Thursday to discuss the concerns of the real estate sector in Telangana. The meeting was attended by prominent bodies representing the industry, including  CREDAI, NAREDCO, Telangana Builders Federation, and Telangana Developers Association. Officials from various government departments, including Municipal, Revenue, Irrigation, Commercial Tax, and Labour, were also present.

During the meeting, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) was requested to provide temporary water connections at construction sites, as is being done for other industries. The builders also urged that borewell approvals be included in the TSbPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System) along with building permissions. Additionally, they proposed the integration of temporary electricity connections for construction purposes into the TSbPASS application system.

Addressing the concerns raised by the builders, it was suggested that technical help desks be established at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) offices to address queries from applicants. Moreover, the builders stressed the need to enhance the existing IT infrastructure of TSbPASS to handle current and future system loads more efficiently, thereby avoiding frequent system failures. The meeting also highlighted issues related to mortgage registration and the resurvey of lakes under HMDA limits by the irrigation department.

The Chief Secretary assured the representatives of various builders’ associations that the government was committed to resolving all genuine issues raised by them. She said that the government desired to work closely with the builders’ fraternity and foster a conducive ecosystem in the state. The Chief Secretary further commended the government’s groundbreaking initiatives, such as TSiPASS and TSbPASS, which have facilitated expedited clearances for the industry.

MAUD department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar affirmed that all policy matters would be addressed, and measures would be taken to address the long-standing demands of the real estate sector.

