Falaknuma Express train catches fire near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passengers from Howrah who were about to reach the state capital in less than an hour had a shock when a huge fire engulfed the Falaknuma Superfast Express near Pagidipalli under Yadadri Bhuvangiri district around 11 am on Friday.

According to railway officials, two sleeper class coaches (S4 & S5) of train no 12703 (Howrah - Secunderabad) Faluknama superfast express caught fire due to a short circuit. The train was stopped immediately after the incident. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported as of now.

Soon after the incident, SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officers rushed to the spot. Though the fire was reported only in two bogies, it spread to other coaches very quickly and four of them got damaged.

Authorities have detached the bogies to avoid fire spreading to other coaches. On the other hand, it was a tough task for the fire department to reach the spot as the incident happened in an isolated place.

The train has been halted and alternate arrangements are being made to transport passengers to Secunderabad.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

