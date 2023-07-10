Cops prevent Congmen from staging protests in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar police on Sunday thwarted senior Congress leader Ponnam Parabhakar’s plan to visit Chintakunta on the outskirts of Karimnagar where 2BHK houses are being built under the State government’s dignity housing scheme and placed him under house arrest.

Expressing concern over the undue delay in constructing the double-bedroom houses, Parabhakar and other local Congress leaders planned to visit the construct site.

While Parabhakar was placed under house arrest, other leaders, including DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanaraya, were taken into custody. They were shifted to the Police Training Centre. Speaking on the occasion, Parabhakar said that the BRS government is no showing interest in fulfilling the promises made to the people.“In Karimnagar, around 660 2BHK houses are being built. But the works are progressing at a snail’s pace. The government has so far received 15,000 applications for these houses.”

“We wanted to exert pressure on the State government to complete the houses and hand them over to beneficiaries at the earliest. Congress wants to ensure that justice is delivered to the poor. We wanted to stage a peaceful protest, but police showed overenthusiasm and arrested our leaders,” he said.Criticising Minister Gangula Kamalakar, the Congress leader said: “The minister’s priorities are different. He is interested only in his farmhouse, foreign tours and construction of party office.”

