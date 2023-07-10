Home States Telangana

Tourists head for three waterfalls in Telangana's Mulugu district

The forest staff are not allowing the tourists to trek to the waterfalls without the assistance of local guides.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bogatha waterfall

The Bogatha waterfall is at its majestic best with copious rains in the catchment areas of Chhattisgarh State

By Express News Service

MULUGU: There has been a steady stream of tourists to three waterfalls in Mulugu district. Bogatha, Mutyaladara Jalapatham and Kongala are a sight to see as water from the upper catchment areas in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh is flowing into the three waterfalls.

Though there has been less-than-average rainfall in the State, Chhattisgarh has received copious rains helping keep alive the three waterfalls in Mulugu district.

In monsoon Bogatha waterfall, also known as Telangana’s Niagara, attracts a large number of visitors.
Another popular tourist destination in the State is Laknavaram lake in Govindraopet mandal which is 65 km from Warangal city.

However, due to lack of rains, the water in the lake has touched the rock bottom, forcing holidaymakers go home disappointed. Tourists are finding it a thrilling experience to trek in the thick forest from Venkatapuram mandal to reach Mutyaladara Jalapatham and Kongala.

Speaking to TNIE, Wazeedu Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Chandarmouli said that three waterfalls have been receiving water from the upper catchment area for the past three days. The tourists visiting the Bogatha waterfall with families enjoy exciting adventurous activities during their trek in the forest, he added.

“We have a fence erected at the waterfall as a safety precaution. We are welcoming nature lovers to enjoy the atmosphere of the verdant forest,” the FRO said and appealed to the visitors not to litter the waterfalls and the forest with plastic.

Tourists need local tribal guides to reach the waterfalls. The forest staff are not allowing the tourists to trek to the waterfalls without the assistance of local guides.According to Chandramouli, the local police have stepped up vigil in the area in view of growing number of tourists visiting the waterfalls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bogatha waterfall waterfalls in Mulugu district Telangana Tourism
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp