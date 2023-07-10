Tourists head for three waterfalls in Telangana's Mulugu district

By Express News Service

MULUGU: There has been a steady stream of tourists to three waterfalls in Mulugu district. Bogatha, Mutyaladara Jalapatham and Kongala are a sight to see as water from the upper catchment areas in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh is flowing into the three waterfalls.

Though there has been less-than-average rainfall in the State, Chhattisgarh has received copious rains helping keep alive the three waterfalls in Mulugu district.

In monsoon Bogatha waterfall, also known as Telangana’s Niagara, attracts a large number of visitors.

Another popular tourist destination in the State is Laknavaram lake in Govindraopet mandal which is 65 km from Warangal city.

However, due to lack of rains, the water in the lake has touched the rock bottom, forcing holidaymakers go home disappointed. Tourists are finding it a thrilling experience to trek in the thick forest from Venkatapuram mandal to reach Mutyaladara Jalapatham and Kongala.

Speaking to TNIE, Wazeedu Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Chandarmouli said that three waterfalls have been receiving water from the upper catchment area for the past three days. The tourists visiting the Bogatha waterfall with families enjoy exciting adventurous activities during their trek in the forest, he added.

“We have a fence erected at the waterfall as a safety precaution. We are welcoming nature lovers to enjoy the atmosphere of the verdant forest,” the FRO said and appealed to the visitors not to litter the waterfalls and the forest with plastic.

Tourists need local tribal guides to reach the waterfalls. The forest staff are not allowing the tourists to trek to the waterfalls without the assistance of local guides.According to Chandramouli, the local police have stepped up vigil in the area in view of growing number of tourists visiting the waterfalls.

