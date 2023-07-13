IRCTC introduces ‘Saurashtra With Statue of Unity’ package for travellers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) unveiled a travel package called ‘Saurashtra With Statue of Unity’ for travellers from Hyderabad.

This package offers a chance to visit several significant destinations in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Dwaraka, Rajkot, Somnath, and the Statue of Unity near Kevadia. The tour operations will commence on September 10, spanning 7 days and 6 nights, with prices starting from Rs 31,550.

The itinerary includes visits to various attractions such as the Adalaj Stepwell, Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham temple, Dwarkadhish temple and its surroundings, Bet Dwarka, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Somnath temple, Vadodara, and a trip to Kevadia to witness the Statue of Unity.

Travellers can spend an evening at the Statue of Unity and explore surrounding attractions before spending the night at the Kevadia Tent City.

The package covers air tickets from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad and vice versa, night stays at Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Somnath, Vadodara, and Kevadia, along with breakfast and dinner. Additionally, AC buses will be provided for local sightseeing as per the itinerary, along with travel insurance.

IRCTC’s dedicated tour escort services will be available throughout the journey, and tourists will also have access to the Statue of Unity’s viewing gallery.

The package offers different pricing options, including Rs 42,950 for single occupancy, Rs 32,850 for double occupancy, and Rs 31,550 for triple occupancy. Travellers are required to carry a valid ID card with them at all times and for more detailed information they can visit the official website of IRCTC.

