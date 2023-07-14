Home States Telangana

Junior doctors condemn government decision to train ‘quacks’

A committee has been formed to prepare a comprehensive report on their training requirements.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:26 AM

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) condemned the recent decision by the government to provide medical training and certificates to ‘quacks’.

The junior doctors claimed that it poses a significant risk to patient safety and undermines the standards and integrity of the medical profession.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao emphasised training paramedical practitioners (PMP) and registered medical practitioners (RMP). A committee has been formed to prepare a comprehensive report on their training requirements.

In a statement released on Thursday TJUDA said that the lack of consultation with medical professionals, healthcare organisations, and stakeholders in the development of guidelines raises concerns about the credibility and effectiveness of this decision.

It added that the expertise and insights of those working in the medical field must be sought and incorporated to ensure the implementation of sound policies that prioritise patient welfare and safety. The doctors have called upon the government to reconsider this decision.

TAGS
T Harish RaoTelangana Junior Doctors Association
