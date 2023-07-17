BRS worried as four leaders revolt against Ramagundam MLA

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Ramagundam BRS MLA Korukanti Chander has been facing opposition from his own party leaders in the constituency for the past few months. The situation reached a flash point on Saturday when four leaders of the ruling party took out a massive ‘Praja Ashirwada Yatra’ against Chander.

Palakurthi ZPTC member Kandula Sandhya Rani, Singareni Telangana Boggugani Karimika Sangam general secretary Miryala Raji Reddy, former Ramagundam mayor Konkati Laxminarayana and unorganised sector workers leader Pathapalli Yellaiah led the rally along with their followers from Ambedkar ‘X Roads to the main road circle.

While endorsing the leadership of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, the four leaders demanded that the party field one of them as the candidate in the constituency.The reason for the brewing revolt against Chander is said be the MLA ignoring the BRS leaders by not inviting them to official programmes, including that of KT Rama Rao.

The BRS corporators are also said to be miffed with the MLA for giving party in-charge posts of the divisions they are representing to other leaders. According to sources, the BRS high command which is getting reports on the happenings in the Ramagundam Assembly constituency on a daily basis is worried over the differences among the leaders a few months ahead of the Assembly elections.

