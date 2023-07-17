Home States Telangana

BRS worried as four leaders revolt against Ramagundam MLA

While endorsing the leadership of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, the four leaders demanded that the party field one of them as the candidate in the constituency.

Published: 17th July 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ramagundam BRS MLA Korukanti Chander

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Ramagundam BRS MLA Korukanti Chander has been facing opposition from his own party leaders in the constituency for the past few months. The situation reached a flash point on Saturday when four leaders of the ruling party took out a massive ‘Praja Ashirwada Yatra’ against Chander.

Palakurthi  ZPTC member Kandula Sandhya Rani, Singareni Telangana Boggugani Karimika Sangam general secretary Miryala Raji Reddy, former Ramagundam mayor Konkati Laxminarayana and unorganised sector workers leader Pathapalli Yellaiah led the rally along with their followers from Ambedkar ‘X Roads to the main road circle.

While endorsing the leadership of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, the four leaders demanded that the party field one of them as the candidate in the constituency.The reason for the brewing revolt against Chander is said be the MLA ignoring the BRS leaders by not inviting them to official programmes, including that of KT Rama Rao.

The BRS corporators are also said to be miffed with the MLA for giving party in-charge posts of the divisions they are representing to other leaders. According to sources, the BRS high command which is getting reports on the happenings in the Ramagundam Assembly constituency on a daily basis is worried over the differences among the leaders a few months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Korukanti Chander Praja Ashirwada Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp