Students grab Computer Science seats like hot cakes in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Computer Science seems to be the most preferred course for students seeking admission in engineering.The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Sunday declared first phase allotment of engineering admissions. As many as 70,665 engineering seats, that is 85.80%, were filled in various colleges across the State. The highest number of 94.20% of seats in Computer Science and Engineering have been grabbed by students followed by 78.70% in Electronics and Electrical, 44.09% in Civil and Mechanical and 63.03% in other courses.

Based on the industry requirements, students give more importance to CSE and related courses like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), Data Science and Data Analytics. Recently, the State government also added 14,000 seats in CSE, including reallocation of some seats from Civil and Mechanical branches.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr M Manzoor Hussain, senior professor and Registrar at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) said that the trend would continue for over 2-3 years. He opined that these courses are most sought after as there are a lot more job opportunities. Only students who are really interested in the Civil and Mechanical side are opting for those courses in top colleges.

“Even though industry requirements are high, companies are picking up students who have talent. A lot of students who opted for CSE in the last 3-4 years are not getting placements as they are not up to the mark,” Dr Hussain said. He added that even students from other branches can take extra credit courses in CSE and seek good opportunities in future.

JNTUH is also making efforts to fill the faculty gap needed to teach new courses like AI and ML in Computer Science Engineering. A high-end studio has been set up in the campus to broadcast online classes for students in colleges across the State. “Besides this, the existing faculty is being trained under various development programmes. Those who are interested in teaching new topics are encouraged to take up online certificate courses from platforms like NPTEL,” Dr Manzoor said.Soon, the university will soon see the first branch of students studying Artificial Intelligence pass out.

