QQSUDA to invite bids for Khursheed Jah Devdi restoration

HYDERABAD: The dilapidated Khursheed Jah Devdi, a European-style palace situated in the vibrant Hussaini Alam near the historic Charminar, has finally caught the attention of the State government.

Despite persistent demands from heritage activists and concerned citizens for restoration, this heritage monument, once the residence of the Paigah nobles, now stands in ruins due to neglect and indifference from the authorities.

The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has taken the initiative to restore, renovate, and conserve this structure, aiming to revive its former grandeur. The conservation and repair works will be undertaken by a private agency through a tender process facilitated by QQSUDA, with an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. The restoration is expected to be completed within approximately 18 months. The building, constructed in the late 19th century by the Paigahs, has suffered immensely from a lack of maintenance and care, leading to its advanced state of decay. The authorities have seemingly neglected the structure, allowing it to deteriorate to the verge of imminent collapse, said locals.

The restoration project intends to bring the decaying structure back to life and repurpose it for cultural and other relevant activities, sources said, adding that the palace has broken doors and windows, damaged flooring and crumbling walls currently. Moreover, years of film shooting within the palace have caused significant damage to the structure.

During his visit to the site in December 2022, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the State government is committed to completely restoring the Khursheed Jah Devdi to its original grandeur. Additionally, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) plans to develop a garden with fountains in the front lawns, pending the resolution of any remaining legal issues. After a seven-month delay, QQSUDA has finally taken the necessary steps to restore the structure.

Constructed on an elevated platform, the two-storey palace was once adorned with exquisite chandeliers, opulent carpets and intricate woodwork. The palace also boasted glass facades and an elegant European-style façade adorned with Ionic columns and a barrel-vault roof. Until 2008, a women’s college operated within the palace, but it was relocated due to concerns about the building’s structural stability.

