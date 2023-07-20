Dassault signs MoU with T-Works to establish one-of-a-kind startup CoE 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dassault Systemes on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-works to set up a Startup Center of Excellence and introduce 3DEXPERIENCE Works startup programme to engage early-stage hardware startups. A one-of-a-kind Startup CoE in the country, it will support startups across industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive and others in the country.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Suchit Jain, Vice-president of Strategy and Business Development of Dassault Systemes. With the signing of the MoU, Dassault Systemes will equip the centre with the latest technologies, such as 3DEXPERIENCE works, to drive future-ready innovation leveraging modern design and engineering solutions.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Works startup programme will offer software, training, and co-marketing resources to participating startups and help them succeed, according to a press release. The startup CoE will enable an innovation ecosystem that empowers next-generation startups to design, build and create prototypes of their products leveraging state-of-the-art equipment, design tools and mentoring across fields to accelerate the journey from ideation to product development.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said sophisticated design and simulation tools are extremely important to reduce the time, cost, and complexity while building hardware products. He said that the Startup CoE at T-Works will prove beneficial to early-stage startups who can leverage cutting-edge software and technology solutions to create prototypes of their products to take it to the next level. Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes, India was also present.

