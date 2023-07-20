Home States Telangana

Dassault signs MoU with T-Works to establish one-of-a-kind startup CoE 

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said sophisticated design and simulation tools are extremely important to reduce the time, cost, and complexity while building hardware products.

Published: 20th July 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dassault Systemes on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-works to set up a Startup Center of Excellence and introduce 3DEXPERIENCE Works startup programme to engage early-stage hardware startups. A one-of-a-kind Startup CoE in the country, it will support startups across industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive and others in the country. 

The MoU was signed in the presence of Suchit Jain, Vice-president of Strategy and Business Development of  Dassault Systemes. With the signing of the MoU, Dassault Systemes will equip the centre with the latest technologies, such as 3DEXPERIENCE works, to drive future-ready innovation leveraging modern design and engineering solutions. 

The 3DEXPERIENCE Works startup programme will offer software, training, and co-marketing resources to participating startups and help them succeed, according to a press release. The startup CoE will enable an innovation ecosystem that empowers next-generation startups to design, build and create prototypes of their products leveraging state-of-the-art equipment, design tools and mentoring across fields to accelerate the journey from ideation to product development. 

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said sophisticated design and simulation tools are extremely important to reduce the time, cost, and complexity while building hardware products. He said that the Startup CoE at T-Works will prove beneficial to early-stage startups who can leverage cutting-edge software and technology solutions to create prototypes of their products to take it to the next level. Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes, India was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
StartupsDassault SystemesT-Works 3DEXPERIENCE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp