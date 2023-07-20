Revanth has only disdain for farmers: Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Describing TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as the “true successor” to former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the Congress leader was as disdainful of agriculture as the TDP supremo who he alleged had ordered the police to open fire on protesting farmers.

Addressing farmers at a Rythu Vedika organised at Raghavapur village in Siddipet rural mandal, Harish alleged that when Naidu made his disdain for agriculture well known and promoted the notion that everyone should pursue IT jobs and establish IT companies.

Targeting Revanth, Harish highlighted the Congress conflicting opinions on electricity supply. “While one Congress leader says that one hour of electricity per acre was sufficient, another claims eight hours were enough. The fact is that the party opposes free power to farmers,” Harish said.

He compared the frequent power cuts under Congress rule with the 24x7 electricity to farmers after the formation of Telangana. Harish mentioned farmer-friendly schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and irrigation projects such as Mallannasagar, Ranganayak Sagar, Konda Pochamma Sagar, and Annapurna Reservoir through the Kaleswaram LIS.

