Tomato farmer from Telangana turns millionaire overnight

As he got involved in farming, he realised that the demand for the crops that he was raising using technology was increasing.

Published: 22nd July 2023

Workers packing tomato harvest. (Inset) Farmer Mahipal Reddy of Medak district

By P Krishna
Express News Service

MEDAK: A farmer, B Mahipal Reddy of Mohammed Nagar in Kaudipally mandal of Medak district became a millionaire within a few days by selling tomatoes. He created a record by earning Rs 1.25 crore in 15 days when tomatoes were selling at Rs 150 per kg in the market. After studying till Class X, he decided to raise crops using modern technology like drip irrigation. As he got involved in farming, he realised that the demand for the crops that he was raising using technology was increasing.

Then, one day he set his sight on tomatoes. He found out that merchants in Hyderabad imported tomatoes from Madanapalle in AP and Kolar in Karnataka. He went there to study why tomatoes grow only in those States in April and May, the hottest months in the year. He debated within himself as to why he could not raise tomatoes on his farm in summer.

He tried to raise the tomato crop in April-May but he was not very successful as the temperature stayed between 38 degrees celsius and 42 degrees celsius. When he consulted his friends in Bengaluru, they told him that he could get a good yield if he reduced the day’s temperature. To overcome this, they suggested he protect the crop using a sunshade.

He spent about Rs 16 lakh to set up a shade on eight acres of his land and cultivated tomatoes. “I sold 8,000 boxes of tomatoes to commission agents in Patancheru, Shapur Nagar, and Boinpally markets and made Rs 1.25 crore. I own 20 acres of land in which I also raise various types of crops,” he said.

He said that he is cultivating capsicum and ridge gourd along with tomatoes. With the news of Mahipal Reddy becoming rich spreading like wildfire, farmers from other parts of the districts are visiting him to know the secret of his success.

