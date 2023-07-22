YSRTP president Sharmila claims ‘political reasons’ led to Viveka’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI has included the name of YSRTP president YS Sharmila as Witness No. 259 in the chargesheet filed in the high-profile YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.In her statement, recorded on October 7, 2022, at the CBI office in Delhi, Sharmila hinted at a political motive behind her uncle’s demise making it clear that she had no concrete evidence related to the murder.

According to her testimony, Viveka visited her residence and expressed his strong opposition to YS Avinash Reddy contesting for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat and urged her to contest. She said that she was hesitant as she was aware that her brother Jagan would not support the idea, but Viveka insisted on it. Sharmila eventually relented to Viveka’s insistence.

She further revealed that her uncle had contested against YS Avinash Reddy and his family may have developed ill w ill against him. Sharmila’s statement also says that Viveka confided in her that he wanted to convince Jagan Mohan Reddy to deny a ticket to Avinash Reddy at any cost. The murder also appeared to be connected to the Council election which Viveka lost.

