Brewing discontent: Sitting BRS MLAs face a challenge from within

HYDERABAD: About 15 to 18 sitting BRS MLAs find themselves facing an unforeseen challenge from second-rung leaders from their own party who are vehemently opposing their candidature in the upcoming elections. The brewing discontent among local BRS leaders has created an intriguing scenario, putting immense pressure on the sitting MLAs’ prospects.

Several Assembly segments, including Vemulawada, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Choppadandi, Station Ghanpur, Wardhanpet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Kothagudem, Kodad, Nagarjunasagar, Jubilee Hills, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet, and Asifabad, are witnessing internal dissent and resistance against the incumbents.

In the Vemulawada, the citizenship issue surrounding MLA Ch Ramesh Babu has led the party to indirectly encourage Chelmeda Lakshminarshimha Rao, who has been garnering support from second-level leaders in the constituency. Similarly, in Ramagundam, key ZPTC members, MPPs, and other influential leaders have openly expressed their dissatisfaction with MLA Korukanti Chandar, stating that they will not back his candidacy in the forthcoming elections. Choppadandi has seen a significant rift, with several prominent leaders, including MPPs and sarpanches, deciding not to support sitting MLA Sunke Ravishanker, leading to dissident leaders writing letters to party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao, expressing their opposition to his leadership.

The situation remains tense in the Jagtial Assembly, where leaders are preparing to lodge complaints against sitting MLA Dr M Sanjay. The departure of a former Municipal chairperson from the party and allegations against the incumbent MLA have further fueled dissent.

Station Ghanpur, too, has been engulfed in the internal division, with the BRS cadre split between supporting MLC Kadiyam Srihari and sitting MLA T Rajaiah. The party's high command is monitoring the ground situation to make an informed decision on ticket allocation. At Wardhanpet and Mahabubabad, rebels are unequivocally opposing the candidature of MLAs A Ramesh and Shankar Naik respectively. Such internal challenges have heightened tensions within the sitting MLAs’ camps.

The Jangaon Assembly segment is witnessing a fierce battle between sitting MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, both vying for the party ticket. In the erstwhile Nalgonda region, segments like Kodad and Nagarjunasagar are witnessing aspirants and second-level leaders openly stating their unwillingness to support the sitting MLAs.

Greater Hyderabad, too, is experiencing intense political strife within the BRS in segments such as Amberpet, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, and Jubilee Hills, with corporators and MLAs locking horns and lodging complaints against each other. Corporators and ex-corporators have taken a stand against MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh, Muta Gopal, Danam Nagender, and Maganti Gopinath’s candidature.

Party leaders are concerned that the opposition within their ranks could tarnish the party’s image and hamper the chances of victory in the upcoming polls. Memories of the last Assembly elections, where sitting MLAs were denied tickets due to similar opposition, are resurfacing, adding to the anxiety within the party. With the second rung leaders opposing their immediate seniors, the BRS leadership, for now, is walking a tightrope, with internal dissent on one side and the potential advantage for opposition parties on the other.



