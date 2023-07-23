Home States Telangana

IIIT-Hyderabad holds its 22nd convocation, alumni raise Rs 2.2 crore for poor students

Kandala Savitha Viswanadh, a dual segree student in ECE, received the recognition for the best all-rounder.

Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi addresses the audience at the 22nd convocation of IIIT-H at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Saturday | SRI LOGANATHAN VELMURUGAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) held its 22nd convocation on Saturday, celebrating the graduation of 519 students, including 25 PhDs and 195 masters with a thesis. 195 graduates earned their degrees based on their thesis work.

During the convocation ceremony, G Pratyanshu Pandey, who pursued BTech in CSE, was awarded a gold medal. 

The graduating batch comprised 81 students in BTech, 72 in BTech honours, 102 in dual degrees, 68 in Master of Science in Research, 131 in MTech, and 40 in MSIT.

Additionally, all 25 PhD students secured external competitive fellowships from esteemed organizations such as TCS, IHub Data, the government, IIT Palakkad, and others. Many of them also qualified for CSIR and UGC grants.

IIITH’s executive education programs have been successfully delivered in a hybrid model, and over the last four years, they have produced more than 4,000 skilled professionals.

In 2022, IIITH welcomed nine new regular faculty members and promoted seven existing ones. The alumni of IIITH have come together to make a significant impact by raising around ₹2.2 crore and providing financial assistance to deserving students through a pay-forward model.  In 2022, a sum of 61 lakh was raised to support 62 students (37 UG and 25 PG), out of which 33 have already been repaid. 

