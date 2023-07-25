Jolt to Congress as DCC chief of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district joins BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rude jolt to the Congress, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District Congress Committee president Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy joined the ruling BRS, in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Monday.

The development had a jarring effect as it took place a day after party strategist Sunil Kanugolu gave a presentation on the brightening prospects of the party at the Political Affairs Committee at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. He also made a reference to the party’s stock being on the ascendency in Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts

Congress leader upset with Komatireddy

Anil Kumar Reddy shifted his loyalties to the BRS upset with MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy trying to promote another person for contesting from the Bhongir segment. Political analysts believe that the desertion of the party by Anil Kumar Reddy would have a deeply unsettling effect on the party in the district. It also should act as a wake-up call to the party that the BRS was biding its time to spirit away Congress leaders to weaken the grand old party.

The Congress leaders blame the party leadership for not resolving the problem between Anil Kumar Reddy and Venkat Reddy until it became a big issue which led to the former’s exit from the party.

Sources said landing Anil Kumar was the beginning of its operation to poach the leaders from the Congress to throw a douche of cold water on the leaders who are in an upbeat mood now with the party pulling off a sensational victory in Karnataka.

The BRS sources also dropped subtle hints the party was active in trying to cajole the Congress leaders to join their ranks to break the grand old party’s morale.



