Turmeric prices hit 10-year high at Telangana's Enumamula market

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The price of turmeric has reached a record high at the Enumamula Agriculture Market in Warangal. Farmers from the surrounding areas of the erstwhile Warangal district are flocking to the market with large quantities of turmeric, attracted by the soaring prices.

After a decade, the turmeric price at the Enumamula Agricultural Market has touched Rs 10,000. This surge in prices comes in the wake of a significant international demand for turmeric. Interestingly, this is also the first time that turmeric arrivals have been considerably lower compared to the previous year. The price of turmeric remained between Rs 9,950 and Rs 10,000 per quintal on Monday in the market. Data obtained by TNIE shows that there were 31,497 bags of turmeric crop arrivals, with each bag weighing 60 kg. This quantity is significantly lower than the 46,232 bags that arrived during the 2022 to 2023 crop season.

J Raju, a farmer from Narsampet, who arrived at the market with eight bags of turmeric, expressed his surprise and happiness when traders offered him Rs 9,950 per quintal for his turmeric. He stated that he was content with the price he received for his produce.

Enumamula market secretary BV Rahul told TNIE that the turmeric crop has been arriving in minimal quantities, and private traders are offering record prices due to the high demand for turmeric in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and the UAE. He added that many farmers chose to cultivate other crops due to the low prices offered by traders in the market, leading to reduced turmeric cultivation and lower arrivals compared to the previous year.

