New modules for TSbPASS introduced in Telangana

Show cause notice feature to allow rectification of deficiencies without filing fresh applications

Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System, TSbPASS

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS) has introduced four new modules — Enforcement Module, Correction Module, Land Use Information and Revision Module — to further benefit citizens.

One of the recent features introduced is the show cause notice, which is issued in cases of rejected applications. This allows applicants to respond within a week and rectify any deficiencies, such as incomplete details or shortfalls, without having to file fresh applications for approval.

TSbPASS officials encourage citizens to make use of these modules for their convenience. The enforcement module developed recently helps detect and monitor unauthorised constructions, layouts and deviations, allowing the authorities to take prompt enforcement action and ensure compliance with the TS-bPASS Act.

In the correction module, citizens can submit typographical errors related to personal details, such as relationship status, Aadhaar number, mobile phone number, email address, complete postal address, plot details and house address under the instant registration and instant approval categories.

The land use Information module includes various land-related activities, such as residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, recreational and conservation uses. The revision application module enables citizens to submit changes related to plot area, built-up area or building plan for approved applications or issued building permits under the instant approval category.

