Walmart, Flipkart ink MoU with Telangana govt

Published: 26th July 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Walmart and Flipkart entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government to create an ecosystem aiding capacity building for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)  in the State.

This will facilitate the development of local MSMEs towards accessing a wider domestic market space, to leverage online retail and enable sustained growth and commercialisation, as per a release. Under the new partnership, Walmart will extend its support to help MSMEs digitise their businesses and fuel capacity building, which will enable the MSMEs to be a part of the offline and online domestic supply chains, it added.

In partnership with Swasti, Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program (Walmart Vriddhi) offers small businesses and entrepreneurs a complete learning platform and provides free training, in-depth expert assistance and tailored tools and skills required to expand their business, the release said.

To facilitate the expansion and improvement of small and medium enterprises, training seminars and mentoring sessions are conducted regularly, the release stated, adding that MSMEs are now registering for the program from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India along with key cities.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana, said, “MSMEs from different parts of Telangana are flourishing and bringing recognition to our State. MSMEs form a strong backbone to the country’s economy and it’s crucial that we help them scale up and equip them with digital tools and technology to promote their business growth.”

