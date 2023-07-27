Godavari water floods over hundred villages in Bhadrachalam, Manugur

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Resurrecting last year’s nightmare, the Godavari river rose menacingly, flooding more than a hundred villages in Bhadrachalam and Manugur agency areas on Wednesday. The river was flowing above the danger level at 48.8 ft, necessitating the authorities to issue the second flood warning at 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

Rain and flood water inundated Ramalayam premises, Vista complex area, Annadanam Satram, and Kalyanamandapam areas. Road transportation was cut off from Bhadrachalam to hundreds of villages in Dummugudem and Cherla mandals due to flood waters overflowing the roads in Gangolu village in Dummugudem, Kudunur and R-Kothagudem villages in Cherla mandal.

Some local streams were overflowing roads and causing inundation of residential colonies. Hundreds of houses were affected by flood water in Sundaraiah Nagar in Manuguru town. The Godavari water level is rising steadily as about 2 lakh cusecs are entering the river from Taliperu project which is receiving flood waters from Chhattisgarh forest area. This is the third time this month that floods have reached the first warning level. People living along the banks on either side of the river have been asked to take precautions.

Kothagudem District Collector Priyanka Ala appealed to the people not to venture into the river. She visited many flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam town and instructed the officials to shift victims to flood shelters. As many as 71 flood shelters have been set up to provide relief to the victims. Munneru river is also in spate.

