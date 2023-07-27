Not going anywhere, dedicated to Congress: Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Dismissing rumours of him changing loyalties to another party as baseless, senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday clarified that has been a dedicated Congress worker for the last 35 years, since his days with the National Students' Union of India, the student wing of the grand old party, and said that he remains committed to strengthening the grand old party. In a press statement issued here, Prabhakar stated that he will be attending the AICC meeting in Kollapur on July 30 as an active Congress member.He intends to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and ex-chief Sonia Gandhi during the gathering. Despite his loyalty and unwavering support for the party, the former MP expressed concerns over certain leaders within the party trying to conspire against him and spread false propaganda about him switching parties. Recently, Prabhakar and his followers staged a protest at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad after he was denied a place on the party's election committee. Additionally, senior party leader V Hanumantha Rao had criticised Prabhakar for not attending the BC committee meeting in Hyderabad. However, as part of the Congress' strengthening programme, Prabhakar also visited Karimnagar on Wednesday to continue his efforts to bolster the party.