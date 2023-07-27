Home States Telangana

Telangana rains: 40 tourists stuck at Mutyaladara waterfall in Mulugu

The waterfall located in thick forest received heavy inflows from Chhattisgarh.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

MULUGU: About 40 tourists got stuck at Mutyaladara waterfall, in the Wazeedu-Venkatapuram forest area in Mulugu district on Wednesday. According to information received on helpline 100 by Venkatapuram Circle Inspector (CI) B Kumar, about 40 tourists from Warangal who came to see the waterfall got stuck in the stream which suddenly swelled due to heavy rain while they were returning. 

Finding it difficult to cross the stream, they called the helpline. The waterfall located in a thick forest received heavy inflows from Chhattisgarh. The area is prohibited for tourists. Tourists reach the waterfalls with the help of tribal guides. Speaking to media persons, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam said that he alerted Venkatapuram police, NDRF and forest teams to rescue the tourists. “We have appealed to the tourists not to cross the stream and save their mobile phone batteries so that they can keep in touch with the authorities. They have shared their location, and the rescue team is on its way to get them back safe,”  said Alam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mutyaladara waterfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp