Telangana rains: 40 tourists stuck at Mutyaladara waterfall in Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU: About 40 tourists got stuck at Mutyaladara waterfall, in the Wazeedu-Venkatapuram forest area in Mulugu district on Wednesday. According to information received on helpline 100 by Venkatapuram Circle Inspector (CI) B Kumar, about 40 tourists from Warangal who came to see the waterfall got stuck in the stream which suddenly swelled due to heavy rain while they were returning.

Finding it difficult to cross the stream, they called the helpline. The waterfall located in a thick forest received heavy inflows from Chhattisgarh. The area is prohibited for tourists. Tourists reach the waterfalls with the help of tribal guides. Speaking to media persons, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam said that he alerted Venkatapuram police, NDRF and forest teams to rescue the tourists. “We have appealed to the tourists not to cross the stream and save their mobile phone batteries so that they can keep in touch with the authorities. They have shared their location, and the rescue team is on its way to get them back safe,” said Alam.

