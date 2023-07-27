Two swept away in heavy rains in Telangana, many stranded

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / ADILABAD / WARANGAL /KHAMMAM / NALGONDA: As relentless heavy rains continued to pummel parts of Telangana for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, two people were washed away in the raging waters in separate incidents, and hundreds of villages remained under water. Many people were stranded due to the raging waters across the State.

The heavy rains also led to severe flooding in various areas. Officials issued the second warning at Bhadrachalam as Godavari waters rose to 48.80 feet at 12 am, resulting in the inundation of several colonies and roads, including the area around Ramalayam. Similarly, numerous colonies in Warangal were marooned due to the rising rainwater.

In Bhadradri district, K Seethamma and her daughter were returning home when they were swept away in the raging Kummari Vagu in Chaprayapalli. Although rescue teams managed to save the daughter, they could not rescue Seethamma.In Peddapalli, a 25-year-old youth was washed away after slipping into Gouri Gundala (Sabitham) waterfalls near Basanthnagar.

Moreover, six labourers from NTPC were fortunate to escape the Pegadapally stream in Jaipur mandal, Mancherial district, when they tried to cross it. They slipped into the water but fortunately managed to return to shore. However, they remain unable to reach their homes due to the inundated surroundings.In Mulugu, 42 tourists are currently stranded in the forest, unable to return home as they encountered difficulties crossing a local stream. Efforts are underway to rescue them.

Full to the brim

Osmansagar and Himayatsagar in Hyderabad are brimming, while streams and tanks in Khammam, Warangal, and Adilabad districts reached full levels. The overflowing water of the Katakshapur lake in Athmakur mandal led to the closure of NH-163. The continuous rains have also halted coal production in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, resulting in a loss of about `16 crore for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

76 gates of Lakshmi barrage lifted

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) officials have lifted 75 gates of the Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda to release water downstream. Similarly, officials lifted seven gates of Musi River in Nalgonda. The water level in Musi was 642 feet against its capacity of 645 feet. Timmapur pond in the Adilabad district was breached on Tuesday night, and water entered the fields damaging soybean and cotton crops.

During the last 24 hours, very heavy rainfall occurred in Mulugu and heavy rainfall in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy districts. On Wednesday, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was reported in many districts. Karakagudem in Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall of 22.7 cm till 8 pm, followed by Cherla (14.4 cm) and Pinapaka (14 cm).

Red alert in place

With the IMD predicting heavy rains for the next two days, DGP Anjani Kumar held a meeting with all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure necessary precautions are in place. As the state remains on red alert, the weather forecast for Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts. On the other hand, the intensity of monsoon would be reduced from Friday.

Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to see heavy rainfall. The intensity of the monsoon is expected to reduce from Friday, offering some respite from the relentless downpours.

HYDERABAD / ADILABAD / WARANGAL /KHAMMAM / NALGONDA: As relentless heavy rains continued to pummel parts of Telangana for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, two people were washed away in the raging waters in separate incidents, and hundreds of villages remained under water. Many people were stranded due to the raging waters across the State. The heavy rains also led to severe flooding in various areas. Officials issued the second warning at Bhadrachalam as Godavari waters rose to 48.80 feet at 12 am, resulting in the inundation of several colonies and roads, including the area around Ramalayam. Similarly, numerous colonies in Warangal were marooned due to the rising rainwater. In Bhadradri district, K Seethamma and her daughter were returning home when they were swept away in the raging Kummari Vagu in Chaprayapalli. Although rescue teams managed to save the daughter, they could not rescue Seethamma.In Peddapalli, a 25-year-old youth was washed away after slipping into Gouri Gundala (Sabitham) waterfalls near Basanthnagar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moreover, six labourers from NTPC were fortunate to escape the Pegadapally stream in Jaipur mandal, Mancherial district, when they tried to cross it. They slipped into the water but fortunately managed to return to shore. However, they remain unable to reach their homes due to the inundated surroundings.In Mulugu, 42 tourists are currently stranded in the forest, unable to return home as they encountered difficulties crossing a local stream. Efforts are underway to rescue them. Full to the brim Osmansagar and Himayatsagar in Hyderabad are brimming, while streams and tanks in Khammam, Warangal, and Adilabad districts reached full levels. The overflowing water of the Katakshapur lake in Athmakur mandal led to the closure of NH-163. The continuous rains have also halted coal production in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, resulting in a loss of about `16 crore for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). 76 gates of Lakshmi barrage lifted Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) officials have lifted 75 gates of the Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda to release water downstream. Similarly, officials lifted seven gates of Musi River in Nalgonda. The water level in Musi was 642 feet against its capacity of 645 feet. Timmapur pond in the Adilabad district was breached on Tuesday night, and water entered the fields damaging soybean and cotton crops. During the last 24 hours, very heavy rainfall occurred in Mulugu and heavy rainfall in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy districts. On Wednesday, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was reported in many districts. Karakagudem in Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall of 22.7 cm till 8 pm, followed by Cherla (14.4 cm) and Pinapaka (14 cm). Red alert in place With the IMD predicting heavy rains for the next two days, DGP Anjani Kumar held a meeting with all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure necessary precautions are in place. As the state remains on red alert, the weather forecast for Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts. On the other hand, the intensity of monsoon would be reduced from Friday. Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to see heavy rainfall. The intensity of the monsoon is expected to reduce from Friday, offering some respite from the relentless downpours.