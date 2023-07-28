Godavari water level may rise to 55 feet on July 28: Officials

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With the Godavari river in spate, residents of the Agency areas in Bhadrachalam and Manugur area are facing severe flooding. The rise in water level has already led to the deaths of two persons in Karakagudem and Mulakalapalli mandals on Wednesday.

The water level in Godavari reached 50.50 feet at 9 am but has since started receding slowly, measuring 48.10 feet at 6 pm, and 46.80 feet at 10 pm. However, authorities warned that huge inflows are expected to enter Godavari on Friday, causing the water level to increase. The officials anticipate that it may reach 55 feet.

The surroundings of the Ramalayam are marooned with floodwater, and the second warning remains in effect for Bhadrachalam. Road transportation has been cut off to hundreds of villages in Dummagudem and Cherla in Telangana, and Chintur, Kunavaram and VR Puram in AP.

As many as 3,296 people from 18 villages in Bhadrachalam, Dummagudem, Cherla, Manuguru, Pinapaka, Gundala, Kothagudem and Laxmidevipalli have been shifted to flood shelters, said Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Priyanka Ala.

Khammam inundated

Officials rescued people trapped in Saradhinagar and Padmavathinagar in Khammam and moved them to shelters.As per officials, Bokkalagadda, Kalvoddu, Venkateswaranagar, Motinagar, Ramannapet and Dwamshalapuram in Khammam were flooded, along with BKR Jalagamnagar and Disabled colony in Polepalli village, and KBR Nagar in Khammam rural.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam Collector VP Gowtham and CP Vishnu S Warrier visited the areas inundated in water as deep as three to four feet. They shifted about 2,005 individuals from 866 families to relief centres.

KHAMMAM: With the Godavari river in spate, residents of the Agency areas in Bhadrachalam and Manugur area are facing severe flooding. The rise in water level has already led to the deaths of two persons in Karakagudem and Mulakalapalli mandals on Wednesday. The water level in Godavari reached 50.50 feet at 9 am but has since started receding slowly, measuring 48.10 feet at 6 pm, and 46.80 feet at 10 pm. However, authorities warned that huge inflows are expected to enter Godavari on Friday, causing the water level to increase. The officials anticipate that it may reach 55 feet. The surroundings of the Ramalayam are marooned with floodwater, and the second warning remains in effect for Bhadrachalam. Road transportation has been cut off to hundreds of villages in Dummagudem and Cherla in Telangana, and Chintur, Kunavaram and VR Puram in AP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As many as 3,296 people from 18 villages in Bhadrachalam, Dummagudem, Cherla, Manuguru, Pinapaka, Gundala, Kothagudem and Laxmidevipalli have been shifted to flood shelters, said Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Priyanka Ala. Khammam inundated Officials rescued people trapped in Saradhinagar and Padmavathinagar in Khammam and moved them to shelters.As per officials, Bokkalagadda, Kalvoddu, Venkateswaranagar, Motinagar, Ramannapet and Dwamshalapuram in Khammam were flooded, along with BKR Jalagamnagar and Disabled colony in Polepalli village, and KBR Nagar in Khammam rural. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam Collector VP Gowtham and CP Vishnu S Warrier visited the areas inundated in water as deep as three to four feet. They shifted about 2,005 individuals from 866 families to relief centres.