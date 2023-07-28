Nature’s fury tests patience of Hyderabad dwellers

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The relentless rainfall that has lashed Hyderabad for the last week has created havoc across the city and its outskirts. With knee-deep waterlogged streets, severe traffic chaos, and several low-lying colonies inundated, normal life has ground to a halt. The unyielding downpour forced many companies and offices to enforce work-from-home arrangements.

All parts of Hyderabad received significant rainfall late on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the TSDPS, Raidurg (Gachibowli) recorded 43.3 mm, Tolichowki 31.3 mm, and RDO Office, Attapur 30 mm from 8.30 am to 6 pm on July 27.

Residents of eastern and northern parts of the city found themselves trapped as water inundated their homes. The situation became even more critical with the lifting of four crest gates at Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures and forcing the State government to extend the closure of all educational institutions by one more day.

The IMD and TSDPS issued forecasts of further heavy rains and asked residents to exercise caution and plan their travel accordingly. Disaster management teams, along with GHMC authorities, remained on high alert, monitoring the situation for all emergencies.

The almost continuous downpour has resulted in many families, particularly those residing in low-lying areas, facing immense inconvenience. About two dozen houses in Yellamma Banda and Sikh Colony in Kukatpally, leaving residents deprived of sleep and waiting for the authorities to clear the inundation.

The city’s infrastructure also bore the brunt of the unrelenting downpour. Two houses in Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, collapsed, and as many as 35 trees were uprooted, disrupting vehicular traffic. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported. Fishing became an unusual activity as overflowing water bodies presented an opportunity for residents to catch fish in areas like Suraram and Gajularamaram.

