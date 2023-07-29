Home States Telangana

KCR appoints steering committee for Maharashtra BRS

Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao named in-charge of party’s State unit

Published: 29th July 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 09:56 AM

K Vamshidhar Rao

K Vamshidhar Rao with KCR

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of his plans to expand BRS in Maharashtra, party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appointed a temporary steering committee. He also named party coordinators and co-coordinators for various divisions in the neighbouring State. Rao appointed Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao as in charge of Maharashtra BRS.

The BRS chief himself will lead the steering committee. The members of the committee are former MLAs Bhanudas Murkute, Shankar Anna Dhondge, Anna Saheb Mane, Deepak Aatram, former MP Haribhau Rathore, Ghanshyam Shelar, Kisan Cell president Manik Kadam, Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao, Dnyanesh Wakudkar, Sachin Sathe, Shusri Surekha Punekar, Kadir Maulana, Yashpal Bhinge and Firoj Patel.

The BRS president has appointed former MLA Charan Waghmare as coordinator of the Nagpur division of Maharashtra State with immediate effect. In a statement, BRS secretary Himanshu Tiwari said that the party appreciates the contribution of outgoing Nagpur division coordinator Dnyanesh Wakudkar.

He added that in order to speed up the ongoing works the party has appointed six co-coordinators in every regional division, and district co-coordinators for all 36 districts.The divisional coordinators include Somanath Thorat Datta Pawar for Aurangabad, Nikhil Deshmukh for Amravati, Charan Wagmare for Nagpur, Nana Bachav for Nashik, BJ Deshmukh for Pune and Vijay Mohite for Mumbai.

