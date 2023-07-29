Telangana rains: Residents return to find homes filled with mud

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The residents of Moranchapalle in the district began picking up pieces of their lives after the devastating flood invaded their village and took away all their belongings, leaving just mud and slush in their homes. They returned to their village on Friday from the relief centres and were shocked to see what was left of their houses.

Soon they got down to work to remove the slush from their houses. The women began using pails to remove the bud while the men busied themselves in flushing out water using pumps. B Sammakka, a resident of Moranchapalle, who lost all her belongings, pleaded with Minister Satyavathi Rathod for help to begin her life afresh. The minister assured her and others who were similarly affected that the state government would take care of them.

In some houses, men were seen using motors to flush out water from inside. Hundreds of sanitation workers, who were deployed by the government, were seen working tirelessly to make the houses habitable once again. They had to remove the carcasses of the cattle, lest they should become a source of infections.

The Bhupalpally district collector, Bhavesh Mishra, who accompanied Satyavathi Rathod, visited the Moranchapalle village and assured the residents that the State government would soon restore the facilities in the village. He said that those who lost cattle would get new cattle to help them eke out a living.

Another resident V Manohar broke down watching the havoc the floods had caused to his house.

He lost all his belongings and cattle in the floods.

“As floods entered our house, we came out. The flood waters washed away our cattle. Our agricultural land is full of water. I’ve never seen such heavy floods in my village.” he said and urged the district administration to help him. Like Manohar, several families affected by the floods are seeking help from the authorities.

Police earn praise for rescuing flood victims

KHAMMAM: The police are doing a great service to the victims of the flood in Bhadrachalam and Manugur. The victims are in full appreciation as the police are walking the extra mile to help them out. In all mandals, it was the police who swung into action first when the flood water levels began rising menacingly at Bhadracahlam. They have been shifting people affected by the floods to the relief centres. They closed the roads over which the flood water is overflowing, thus preventing human loss.

Multi-zone IG S Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kothagudem SP Dr Vineeth G visited many villages in the agency areas despite the threat of Maoists to reassure the tribals that the government was doing its best to help them. They visited Dummugudem, Cherla, Aswapuram, Manugur, and the remote mandals of Gundala and Yellandu.

They alerted the police staff and involved them in the rescue operation. Vineeth had two persons who met with an accident and shifted to a hospital in time. A resident of Dummugudem, K Prakash, said that due to measures taken by police many lives were saved. Speaking to the media, the IG and the SP said it was their responsibility to protect the lives of the people.

WARANGAL: The residents of Moranchapalle in the district began picking up pieces of their lives after the devastating flood invaded their village and took away all their belongings, leaving just mud and slush in their homes. They returned to their village on Friday from the relief centres and were shocked to see what was left of their houses. Soon they got down to work to remove the slush from their houses. The women began using pails to remove the bud while the men busied themselves in flushing out water using pumps. B Sammakka, a resident of Moranchapalle, who lost all her belongings, pleaded with Minister Satyavathi Rathod for help to begin her life afresh. The minister assured her and others who were similarly affected that the state government would take care of them. In some houses, men were seen using motors to flush out water from inside. Hundreds of sanitation workers, who were deployed by the government, were seen working tirelessly to make the houses habitable once again. They had to remove the carcasses of the cattle, lest they should become a source of infections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Bhupalpally district collector, Bhavesh Mishra, who accompanied Satyavathi Rathod, visited the Moranchapalle village and assured the residents that the State government would soon restore the facilities in the village. He said that those who lost cattle would get new cattle to help them eke out a living. Another resident V Manohar broke down watching the havoc the floods had caused to his house. He lost all his belongings and cattle in the floods. “As floods entered our house, we came out. The flood waters washed away our cattle. Our agricultural land is full of water. I’ve never seen such heavy floods in my village.” he said and urged the district administration to help him. Like Manohar, several families affected by the floods are seeking help from the authorities. Police earn praise for rescuing flood victims KHAMMAM: The police are doing a great service to the victims of the flood in Bhadrachalam and Manugur. The victims are in full appreciation as the police are walking the extra mile to help them out. In all mandals, it was the police who swung into action first when the flood water levels began rising menacingly at Bhadracahlam. They have been shifting people affected by the floods to the relief centres. They closed the roads over which the flood water is overflowing, thus preventing human loss. Multi-zone IG S Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kothagudem SP Dr Vineeth G visited many villages in the agency areas despite the threat of Maoists to reassure the tribals that the government was doing its best to help them. They visited Dummugudem, Cherla, Aswapuram, Manugur, and the remote mandals of Gundala and Yellandu. They alerted the police staff and involved them in the rescue operation. Vineeth had two persons who met with an accident and shifted to a hospital in time. A resident of Dummugudem, K Prakash, said that due to measures taken by police many lives were saved. Speaking to the media, the IG and the SP said it was their responsibility to protect the lives of the people.