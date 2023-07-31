Home States Telangana

Suryapet ryots turn to workers from north India

They start their work early in the morning, continuing until lunchtime, and then resume planting after the break.

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

SURYAPET: The Tungaturthi constituency in Suryapet district has seen a significant influx of labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, who previously worked in cement factories, rice mills, and other industries.

Due to the abundant flow of Godavari water from the Kaleshwaram project, the cultivated area in the region has expanded considerably. Three years ago, only 7,000 to 8,000 acres were under cultivation, with sufficient local labour available for farming activities. However, with the irrigation from the Kaleshwaram project, cultivation has expanded to around 40,000 acres in the constituency, leading to a shortage of agricultural labour.

To address this labour shortage, farmers in the area have engaged hundreds of labourers from the northern states through contractors. These labourers are now involved in crop cultivation across various villages in the Tungaturthi constituency. Around 25 labourers from Uttar Pradesh are currently working at the Tungaturthi Mandal centre.

They are transplanting paddy plants for Rs 5,000 per acre. Unlike the traditional practice in the Telangana region, where only women typically transplant paddy, these labourers from Uttar Pradesh, both male and female, are working together in the paddy fields.

Their paddy transplantation method is akin to a drum seeder, an agricultural machinery used for sowing seeds in fields. They start their work early in the morning, continuing until lunchtime, and then resume planting after the break.

In the past, local labourers from the constituency used to migrate to Vijayawada, Tenali, and other places for work.However, with increased water availability and the conversion of wastelands into cultivated fields, the demand for agricultural labour has shifted, resulting in labourers from other states coming to the Tungaturthi region.

Farmers in the area have expressed their satisfaction with the performance of the migrant labourers. V Ravinder, a farmer from Tungaturthi village, stated that the abundance of water and crops has caused a labour shortage, prompting him to hire agricultural labour from other states for his five-acre land.

Another farmer, B Venkateshwarlu, highlighted the efficiency and dedication of the labourers from other states, mentioning that they are taking care of their food and accommodation needs independently and completing their assigned tasks promptly. According to him, labourers from other states work more systematically compared to local workers.

