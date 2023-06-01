Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao announces sops for Brahmins

KCR stated that the monthly amounts provided to Vedic pandits by the Brahmin Parishad would be raised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, and the eligibility age reduced from 75 years to 65 years.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first Sanskrit University in the State will be established in Kulcharam village of Medak district, the birthplace of the 14th-century poet Kolachala Mallinatha Suri. Speaking after inaugurating the Viprahitha Telangana Brahmana Samkshema Sadan, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore on nine acres in Gopanpally, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the university would be launched soon. 

He also announced several benefits for Brahmins. KCR declared that the amount given to Archakas under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme would be hiked from the current Rs 6,000 per month to Rs 10,000 per month. “Currently, 3,645 temples are covered under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme. An additional 2,796 temples will be included in the scheme, bringing the total to 6,441,” he said.

KCR stated that the monthly amounts provided to Vedic pandits by the Brahmin Parishad would be raised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, and the eligibility age reduced from 75 years to 65 years. The CM also announced an annual grant for the maintenance of Veda Pathasalas in the State, replacing the current one-time grant of Rs 2 lakh. He also announced fee reimbursement for eligible Brahmin students studying in prestigious institutions such as IBM and IIM.

KCR said that the Cabinet would address the issues faced by hereditary Archakas. Stating that the Telangana Brahmin Sadan was an unprecedented initiative, he urged the Parishad organisers to establish a library and provide free services of purohits for economically disadvantaged Brahmins. He also announced Brahmin Sadans would come up in Khammam, Madhira, Beechupally, and Suryapet.

