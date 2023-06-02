‘Migrant’ MLAs feel cornered by ambitious ‘original’ BRS leaders

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections draw near, a wave of uncertainty has engulfed the BRS MLAs who joined the party after being elected from the Congress. Among the 12 constituencies these MLAs represent, 10 segments have become hotbeds of contention between the incumbent BRS MLAs and other aspirants vying for party tickets.

The constituencies of Nakirakal, Maheshwaram, Tandur, Paleru, Asifabad, Bhupalapalli, Kothagudem, Pinapaka, Yellareddy, and Yellandu are witnessing intense battles between the sitting MLAs and former party members working at the grassroots level. Both factions have been reaching out to the people and second-level leaders, causing uncertainty and confusion within the constituencies.

Clash of statements

In Tandur, MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy remains hopeful of getting the party ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls. However, MLC and former MLA Patnam Mahender Reddy has openly declared that the party will field him instead, citing the MLA’s unfavourable standing in the Chief Minister’s survey. This clash of statements has sparked a buzz among their respective followers,, leaving the party cadre uncertain about who will ultimately contest on the BRS ticket.

Paleru Assembly constituency has become a battleground as well. Sitting MLA Kandala Upender Reddy has announced his candidacy, while former MLA Tummala Nageswar Rao is actively campaigning to contest again under the BRS banner. Their conflicting statements have intensified the heat in the constituency, especially after the entry of YSRTP chief YS Sharmila.

Survey adds fuel to rivalry

In Bhupalapally, rumours are swirling regarding which leader will secure the party ticket. Both the sitting MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and former speaker Madhusudhana Chary, have high hopes of being chosen. Sources reveal that a survey allegedly conducted by the Chief Minister’s team has increased speculation in Bhupalapally, indicating a favourable score for Madhusudhana Chary and raising the likelihood of him becoming the candidate. This survey has added fuel to the already intense rivalry among those competing for the BRS ticket.

The Kothagudem Assembly constituency is witnessing a clash between sitting MLA Vanam Venkateswar Rao, who expects to get the ticket, and former MLA Jalagam Venkatrao, who remains confident about his candidacy. The two groups are actively campaigning, causing a division among party cadre at the grassroots level. Minister Sabita Indra Reddy is also facing trouble due to the lobbying efforts of former mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy for a party ticket. The former MLA has been making several statements against the Minister on developmental issues, creating political interest and potentially causing turmoil for the ruling party in the segment.

In Nalgonda district, the Nakirekal Assembly constituency has become a heated battleground due to an open conflict between the sitting MLA Ch Lingaiah and former MLA Vemula Veeresham. The constituency has witnessed several tense moments between the two groups. Both candidates exude confidence in their candidature and are actively lobbying for support.

The BRS is encountering issues in the Yellareddy Assembly constituency, with the former MLA leaving the party. Sources indicate that second-level party leaders are dissatisfied with the sitting MLA and are demanding a change in the candidate. If their demands are not met, they are likely to abandon the party, further exacerbating the situation in the segment.

Pinapaka and Yellandu Assembly constituencies, where former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reportedly holds sway, are expected to be problematic for the party. Second-rung, as well as senior leaders, are upset with Pinapaka MLA Rega Kanta Rao while the gap between the party apparatus and Yellandu MLA Hari Priya Naik has been widening, according to BRS cadre.

