Home States Telangana

Telangana HC notice to TSPSC on plea to put off Gr-1 exams

Justice K Sarath of Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government, the TSPSC and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Published: 02nd June 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

TSPSC

TSPSC headquarters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking up a writ petition filed by Ashok Kumar Palakuri and four others challenging the decision of the TSPSC to proceed with conducting the Group-1 Preliminary examination on June 11 before the investigation into the question paper leak has been completed, Justice K Sarath of Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government, the TSPSC and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

The court heard a lunch motion plea, as well as two other pleas on the same topic submitted by T Ramesh from Jogulamba Gadwal district and J Sudhakar from Nalgonda, and postponed the matter until June 5, 2023. TSPSC submitted a short note in response to one of the writ petitions saying that the government has established 10 vacancies through GO 137 dated April 21, 2023. Based on this GO, the TSPSC Controller of Examinations, Assistant Controller of Examinations, and Chief Information Security Officer have been assigned secret tasks.

The note said that the petitioners’ claim that 47 employees have been arrested was false as only two permanent employees and two outsourced employees were detained in connection with the paper leak case, as reported by SIT. The Commission has suspended permanent employees and terminated outsourced employees.  The TSPSC informed that the preliminary exam would be held at 994 examination centres in 33 districts and all preparations have been completed. The note said that tentative scheduled of the written exams for these recruitments have been properly announced in 26 notifications by the TSPSC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPSC question paper leak case Group-1 Preliminary examination
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp