Telangana HC notice to TSPSC on plea to put off Gr-1 exams

HYDERABAD: Taking up a writ petition filed by Ashok Kumar Palakuri and four others challenging the decision of the TSPSC to proceed with conducting the Group-1 Preliminary examination on June 11 before the investigation into the question paper leak has been completed, Justice K Sarath of Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government, the TSPSC and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

The court heard a lunch motion plea, as well as two other pleas on the same topic submitted by T Ramesh from Jogulamba Gadwal district and J Sudhakar from Nalgonda, and postponed the matter until June 5, 2023. TSPSC submitted a short note in response to one of the writ petitions saying that the government has established 10 vacancies through GO 137 dated April 21, 2023. Based on this GO, the TSPSC Controller of Examinations, Assistant Controller of Examinations, and Chief Information Security Officer have been assigned secret tasks.

The note said that the petitioners’ claim that 47 employees have been arrested was false as only two permanent employees and two outsourced employees were detained in connection with the paper leak case, as reported by SIT. The Commission has suspended permanent employees and terminated outsourced employees. The TSPSC informed that the preliminary exam would be held at 994 examination centres in 33 districts and all preparations have been completed. The note said that tentative scheduled of the written exams for these recruitments have been properly announced in 26 notifications by the TSPSC

