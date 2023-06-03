Bandi urges Telangana activists to help BJP remove BRS from power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imploring Telangana activists to recollect the memories of the struggle waged for statehood, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday urged to them to join hands with the saffron party to remove BRS from power. After hoisting the national flag during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations held at the BJP party office in Nampally, said that the State was moving backwards under the ‘foolish’ rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The State which was achieved through many struggles, has now been caged by four people, who have swindled the Central government funds amounting to Rs 4 lakh crore which has been allocated to the State in the last nine years,” he said.“If the State has been transformed into a golden Telangana, as is being claimed by ruling party, then why people from all sections of the society are shedding tears? Why have the farmers, RTC workers, people’s representatives in the local bodies, teachers affected by GO 317 and students ended their lives by suicide,” he wondered.

He also wanted to know why the State government was spending hundreds of crores for self-publicity, despite failing on all fronts.Recalling how former Union minister late Sushma Swaraj had rigorously supported the cause of Telangana’s statehood in the Parliament by supporting the AP Reorganisation Bill, he asked the people to remember that it was BJP which had taken a decisionin-principle for the cause, by passing the Kakinada Resolution and giving the slogan “One vote - two States” 25 years ago.

Pointing out that on an average, a family was incurring an average expenditure of Rs 1 lakh for education and Rs 50,000 for health, he promised that after coming to power, BJP will not only make education and health free, but will also ensure that students studying in private educational institutions wouldn’t suffer due to non-payment of fee reimbursement arrears.The State BJP chief assured that his party will promptly make the fee reimbursement payments to lessen the burden on the students, and will also encourage private institutions.

BJP to start ‘One Day One Issue’ campaign

The BJP has decided to launch a campaign called ‘One Day One Issue’ to expose the “failures” of the BRS government during the Formation Day celebrations.

Programme schedule

June 3: Farmers’ issues against BRS’ Farmers Day celebrations

June 4: KCR & his family’s “misuse” of police power, problems faced by cops

June 5: Hike in power tariff, bankruptcy of Discoms

June 6: Crisis in industrial sector

June 7: “Loot” in the name of irrigation projects

June 8: Encroachment of water bodies

June 9: Welfare of SC/ST/BC taking a backseat

June 10: Corruption in Telangana

June 11: Injustice meted out to poets, writers & artists during the celebrations

June 12: “Reverse Run” to counter BRS’ “Telangana Run”

June 13: Injustice to women

June 14: Health sector

June 15 & 16: Local bodies’ dilution, problems faced by public representatives

June 17: Podu lands, issues concerning tribals in agency areas

June 18: Protests with empty pots

June 19: Misuse of Central funds in Haritha Haram

June 20: Education sector

June 21: Endowment land-grabbing, attack on Hindus

June 22: “Amara Veerula Yadilo” on “injustice” done to the families of Telangana martyrs, activists

HYDERABAD: Imploring Telangana activists to recollect the memories of the struggle waged for statehood, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday urged to them to join hands with the saffron party to remove BRS from power. After hoisting the national flag during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations held at the BJP party office in Nampally, said that the State was moving backwards under the ‘foolish’ rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The State which was achieved through many struggles, has now been caged by four people, who have swindled the Central government funds amounting to Rs 4 lakh crore which has been allocated to the State in the last nine years,” he said.“If the State has been transformed into a golden Telangana, as is being claimed by ruling party, then why people from all sections of the society are shedding tears? Why have the farmers, RTC workers, people’s representatives in the local bodies, teachers affected by GO 317 and students ended their lives by suicide,” he wondered. He also wanted to know why the State government was spending hundreds of crores for self-publicity, despite failing on all fronts.Recalling how former Union minister late Sushma Swaraj had rigorously supported the cause of Telangana’s statehood in the Parliament by supporting the AP Reorganisation Bill, he asked the people to remember that it was BJP which had taken a decisionin-principle for the cause, by passing the Kakinada Resolution and giving the slogan “One vote - two States” 25 years ago.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pointing out that on an average, a family was incurring an average expenditure of Rs 1 lakh for education and Rs 50,000 for health, he promised that after coming to power, BJP will not only make education and health free, but will also ensure that students studying in private educational institutions wouldn’t suffer due to non-payment of fee reimbursement arrears.The State BJP chief assured that his party will promptly make the fee reimbursement payments to lessen the burden on the students, and will also encourage private institutions. BJP to start ‘One Day One Issue’ campaign The BJP has decided to launch a campaign called ‘One Day One Issue’ to expose the “failures” of the BRS government during the Formation Day celebrations. Programme schedule June 3: Farmers’ issues against BRS’ Farmers Day celebrations June 4: KCR & his family’s “misuse” of police power, problems faced by cops June 5: Hike in power tariff, bankruptcy of Discoms June 6: Crisis in industrial sector June 7: “Loot” in the name of irrigation projects June 8: Encroachment of water bodies June 9: Welfare of SC/ST/BC taking a backseat June 10: Corruption in Telangana June 11: Injustice meted out to poets, writers & artists during the celebrations June 12: “Reverse Run” to counter BRS’ “Telangana Run” June 13: Injustice to women June 14: Health sector June 15 & 16: Local bodies’ dilution, problems faced by public representatives June 17: Podu lands, issues concerning tribals in agency areas June 18: Protests with empty pots June 19: Misuse of Central funds in Haritha Haram June 20: Education sector June 21: Endowment land-grabbing, attack on Hindus June 22: “Amara Veerula Yadilo” on “injustice” done to the families of Telangana martyrs, activists