Will continue keeping your trust, KCR assures Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his gratitude to the people of Telangana for their unwavering support, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday promised to work tirelessly for the all-round development of the State.

Addressing the gathering during the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day at the Secretariat, Rao thanked the people for reposing their trust in him to lead both the separate statehood movement and the reconstruction of Telangana and said: “With all your blessings, I promise that I will continue to work for the all-round development of Telangana as long as I have the strength in my body”.

The Centre celebrated State Formation Day at the Golconda fort, while the Congress and BJP organised the festivities at their respective party offices. At the Raj Bhavan, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated 30 veterans who played pivotal roles in the 1969 Telangana movement.

During his 48-page speech that lasted for 90 minutes, Rao spoke of the major development and welfare schemes implemented over the past nine years and how Telangana has undergone a remarkable transformation into “naveen, navanavonmesha” becoming a shining model for the country.

Rao stressed the significant progress made in various sectors, underscoring the State’s transition from its previous struggles as part of undivided Andhra Pradesh to a progressive and dynamic Telangana. He outlined the achievements in agriculture, citing the Rythu Bandhu scheme as a golden chapter in the country’s farming sector. The Chief Minister proudly stated that even the Union government had begun implementing Telangana’s successful initiative.

He reminded of his assurance given on June 2, 2014, to rebuild the State and make it the best in the country and expressed his commitment to fulfilling that promise. Rao acknowledged that three valuable years had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and said that despite the setback, Telangana had made rapid progress within just six years, serving as an inspiration to the entire nation.

Concluding his address with the Sanskrit lines, the Chief Minister said: “Dharmasya Vijayostu... Adharmasya Naasostu... Pranishu Sadbhavaastu .. Visvasya Kalyanamastu....”

