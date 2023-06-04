Home States Telangana

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI grills Avinash Reddy for 5 hours

The sources stated that the agency questioned the MP for almost five hours and recorded his statement regarding the alleged conspiracy and his links to the arrested accused in the case.

Published: 04th June 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:36 AM

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being granted anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before the CBI officials on Saturday for questioning in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. In its orders, the High Court had made it clear that the MP would have to depose before the CBI every Saturday as summoned.

Sources said that the agency recorded his statement regarding the destruction of evidence from the crime scene at the residence of the slain former minister.

The agency is believed to have questioned the MP about a series of calls from accused Uday Kumar Reddy and others to him before and after the murder. The agency suspects a conspiracy behind the Vivekananda murder and has made submissions to this effect in the High Court. It has also told the court that based on witness statements, it believes Avinash Reddy is connected to this conspiracy.

Meanwhile, CBI officials have reportedly questioned Jagdish Reddy, who is the brother of Uma Shanker Reddy, one of the accused in the case. Sources said that the agency asked Jagdish Reddy questions regarding the connections between Uma Shankar Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy, and the movements of the accused before the murder. The agency recorded Jagdish Reddy’s statement for about two hours.

