Committed to generating jobs at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, says Union Minister BL Verma

By Express News Service

MULUGU/WARANGAL: Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region BL Verma visited the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Geesugonda, Warangal on Sunday. During his visit, he said that the Union Government is committed to generating employment opportunities through the textile park in the State.

“One of the proposed seven textile parks in the country is the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, which is being supported by the Telangana State Government. The Union Government will also allocate funds for necessary amenities and infrastructure to attract high-quality industries and collaborate with them to establish their units or factories, creating opportunities for local unemployed youth,” he said.

The Minister said that a review meeting will be conducted in the near future with officials to discuss the requirements of the textile park. Accompanied by TSIIC Zonal Manager Santhosh and other officials, the Union Minister received a detailed explanation about the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and interacted with local company owners.Prior to his visit to Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Verma visited the Ramappa Temple, which has been granted the UNESCO World Heritage tag.

