Telangana’s installed power capacity to touch 25K MW

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the next six months, the State’s total installed power capacity will touch a record 25,000 MW, which is more than triple the installed capacity when Telangana formed. When separate Telangana was carved out in 2014, the installed power capacity of the State was 7,778 MW. At present, the State’s total installed capacity is 18,567 MW.

The State government is expecting that 4,000 MW (5X800MW) Yadadri power plant will be completed in the next six months. It is also expecting that the NTPC’s 1,600 MW first phase will be completed in one month.The State planed to commission 800 MW Singareni thermal power plant in next six months.

With the addition of 6,400 MW in next six months, the State’s total installed capacity will touch 25,000 MW. The solar powercapacity has increased from 74 MW at the time of formation of the State to 5,741 MW now.

“Once, these plants are commissioned, the State will become power surplus and it will be able to sell power to other States,” official sources said.It may be recalled that the TS Genco commissioned 240 MW Jurala hydel (6X40MW), 120 MW Pulichintala hydel (4X30MW), 600 MW KTPP-II , 800 MW KTPS-VII, 1,080 MW BTPS (4X270MW) after the formation of the State.

