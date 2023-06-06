Telangana Congress lashes out at KCR for Bay of Bengal comments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking the people to “dump the Congress into the Bay of Bengal”, the grand old party on Monday said that the BRS supremo was stooping to new lows in his utterances as he was afraid of losing the coming Assembly elections.

Congress leaders said that the people were aware of KCR’s lowly remarks and that they will “submerge the BRS in the Bay of Bengal”.

Coming down heavily against the Chief Minister, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, addressing a corner meeting on the 81st day of his padayatra, advised the Chief Minister to refrain from making vacuous statements. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed by calling for a Congress-Mukt Karnataka, and KCR too will meet the same fate in Telangana.

“Is any section in the State happy with the current dispensation? The people will throw megalomaniac KCR and his party in the Bay of Bengal in the next elections,” Vikramarka said.

Addressing a press conference, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that Congress will toss the Dharani portal into the Bay of Bengal immediately after coming to power.

He alleged that farmers have ended their lives by suicide due to “ill-conceived” policies like the Dharani portal. He sought to know when the current dispensation will give compensation to farmers.

TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan said that KCR was trying to get close to the BJP-led Union government by making statements against Congress. He also alleged the Chief Minister’s statements were only aimed at protecting his daughter and MLC K Kavitha.

Elsewhere, Kisan Congress leader Kondanda Reddy argued that the Dharani portal was plagued with irregularities, and it was the demand of the people to dump it.

Under KCR, crime against women on the rise: Poonia

Hyderabad: Former Olympian and Congress legislator from Rajasthan Krishna Poonia has said that the women's empowerment as well as their safety and security have taken a hit under K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule as more crimes against women are being reported in the State. Addressing a press conference, along with MLA Dansari Anasuya aka Seethakka, at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, she said: “The BRS government has been neglecting women ever since it came to power.”

