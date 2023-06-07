Home States Telangana

PRLIS will end water shortage in Mahbubnagar district: KCR

Those who suck the blood of farmers are threatening to scrap Dharani portal, says CM  

Published: 07th June 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Tuesday that Narlapur, Edula and Vattem, Karivena and Uddandapur reservoirs of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme will be filled with Krishna waters in August.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate, the Chief Minister termed Palamuru district as ‘Bangaru Tunaka’. He assured that the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project would be completed by the BRS government and see that there was no shortage of water in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Enumerating the welfare and development schemes of his government, Chandrasekhar Rao mainly targeted the Opposition Congress for the ills of the State.

“During the Congress rule, the farmers had to wait for a mere Rs 50,000 for days. After the middlemen took some amount, the farmers used to get around Rs 20,000. But, under Rythu Bima, the kin of farmers are getting Rs 5 lakh directly into their bank accounts,” Rao said and gave entire credit to his government for the Dharani portal.

“The Congress leaders said that they will scrap Dharani. If the portal is scrapped, then the farmers have to visit police stations and meet advocates to resolve their land-related disputes,” Rao said. “Now, 99% problems of farmers have been resolved through the Dharani portal. There may be one per cent problems. The farmers should bring them to the notice of the officials, who can resolve them,” Rao said.

He said the transfer of lands from one farmer to another could not be done by VRO, MRO, RDO, District Collector, Revenue Secretary or even the Chief Minister. “The transfer rights are vested with the farmer. The farmer by giving biometrics can transfer the land to others,” Rao said while explaining how transparent the transparency of Dharani portal.

“Those who suck the blood of the farmers are talking about scrapping Dharani to bring back the old system,” the Chief Minister alleged. He said that the farmers were to bribe officials for land registrations and mutations during the Congress rule and had to wait for six months for mutations. “There is no corruption now. The mutations will be done in real-time,” he said and asked the farmers to raise their hands who wanted to continue the Dharani portal.

Most of the people who attended the meeting raised their hands for the continuation of Dharani. Then, he wanted the farmers to throw the leaders into the Bay of Bengal for opposing the Dharani portal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme K Chandrasekhar Rao Nagarkurnool
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp