PRLIS will end water shortage in Mahbubnagar district: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Tuesday that Narlapur, Edula and Vattem, Karivena and Uddandapur reservoirs of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme will be filled with Krishna waters in August.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate, the Chief Minister termed Palamuru district as ‘Bangaru Tunaka’. He assured that the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project would be completed by the BRS government and see that there was no shortage of water in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Enumerating the welfare and development schemes of his government, Chandrasekhar Rao mainly targeted the Opposition Congress for the ills of the State.

“During the Congress rule, the farmers had to wait for a mere Rs 50,000 for days. After the middlemen took some amount, the farmers used to get around Rs 20,000. But, under Rythu Bima, the kin of farmers are getting Rs 5 lakh directly into their bank accounts,” Rao said and gave entire credit to his government for the Dharani portal.

“The Congress leaders said that they will scrap Dharani. If the portal is scrapped, then the farmers have to visit police stations and meet advocates to resolve their land-related disputes,” Rao said. “Now, 99% problems of farmers have been resolved through the Dharani portal. There may be one per cent problems. The farmers should bring them to the notice of the officials, who can resolve them,” Rao said.

He said the transfer of lands from one farmer to another could not be done by VRO, MRO, RDO, District Collector, Revenue Secretary or even the Chief Minister. “The transfer rights are vested with the farmer. The farmer by giving biometrics can transfer the land to others,” Rao said while explaining how transparent the transparency of Dharani portal.

“Those who suck the blood of the farmers are talking about scrapping Dharani to bring back the old system,” the Chief Minister alleged. He said that the farmers were to bribe officials for land registrations and mutations during the Congress rule and had to wait for six months for mutations. “There is no corruption now. The mutations will be done in real-time,” he said and asked the farmers to raise their hands who wanted to continue the Dharani portal.

Most of the people who attended the meeting raised their hands for the continuation of Dharani. Then, he wanted the farmers to throw the leaders into the Bay of Bengal for opposing the Dharani portal.

