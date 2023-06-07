Telangana minister reviews fish prasadam distribution arrangements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the distribution of fish prasadam at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on June 9 (Mrigasira Karte), Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted a review of the arrangements being made by various departments on Tuesday.

He spoke to people who had arrived from Haryana, Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh, and other States three days prior to the event.

During the review, the minister assured that all necessary arrangements were being made to ensure the smooth distribution of the fish prasadam, following the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The State government is committed to ensuring that those who come for the fish prasadam do not encounter any difficulties, he added. Additional fish counters are being set up for the distribution of fingerlings and 250 volunteers from the Bathina family will be provided with special identity cards.

Barricades are being set up and measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Adequate drinking water will be provided by the HMWS&SB and the GHMC sanitation staff will ensure cleanliness. Health camps will be organised by the Health Department, and ambulances will be available.

